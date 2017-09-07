Top Stocks' assets under management exceed CZK 11.6bn
Top Stocks, a stocks fund distributed by Česká spořitelna (ČS), raised its volume by over CZK 1.4bn in the first half of 2017 and its assets under management exceeded CZK 11.6bn as of August 23, 2017.
The information was provided to ČIANEWS by ČS investment specialist Jaroslav Kropáček. According to his words, other stock funds are successful, too. The most popular funds are more conservative mixed funds Optimum and Konzervativní Mix.
The volume of assets under management in Optimum increased CZK 3bn to over CZK 10.5bn in H1. Assets under management in the fund Konzervativní Mix increased over CZK 750m to over CZK 20.3bn.
