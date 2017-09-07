Zeman to address U.N. General Assembly
Prague, Sept 6 (CTK) - Czech President Milos Zeman will be among the first speakers to address the forthcoming session of the U.N. General Assembly, Rudolf Jindrak, head of the Presidential Office foreign department, told journalists on Wednesday.
A number of bilateral meetings and visits to the Czech community are scheduled for his visit to New York, Jindrak said.
Zeman is expected to speak about fight against terrorism in the United Nations.
Zeman will leave for the USA on September 17.
Zeman will receive an award from the U.S. Gershon Jacobson Jewish Continuity Foundation (GJCF) at a gala evening to be held by The Algemeiner paper in New York on September 18.
On Tuesday, Zeman will address the U.N. General Assembly, Jindrak said.
"Zeman will speak as the ninth personality. As usual, the president of Brazil will be the first," Jindrak said.
This will be followed by a speech delivered by U.S. President Donald Trump.
Jindrak said Zeman might meet Trump at least twice during the social events, such as at a gala dinner on Tuesday.
Jindrak said the Presidential Office had not sought a bilateral meeting with Trump in connection with the trip because tens of heads of state were coming to the forthcoming U.S. session and Trump's schedule was quite busy.
At first, Zeman was to meet Trump this April, but the meeting did not occur.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
The Pivo Project - Bad Flash
The Pivo Project - Bad Flash! Explore the Czech Republic's beer scene. From small breweries to cool pubs and bars where you can enjoy the country's top seller. This video is produced by Prague.TV in cooperation with The Pivo Project.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.