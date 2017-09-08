ČS: Mutual funds' sales exceeded CZK 18.5bn
Gross sales of mutual funds in Česká Spořitelna (ČS) exceeded CZK 18.5bn in H1 2017. The assets in funds distributed by ČS Grew more than CZK 7.7bn in the period. ČS’ investment specialist Jaroslav Kropáček has told ČIANEWS that clients invested more than CZK 600m (as of August 23, 2017) into the new stock fund, Stock Small Caps, focusing on stocks with small market capitalisation, in the first 3.5 months. The fund’s yield reached 1% in the first month and 3.95% in three months.
