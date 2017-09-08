Friday, 8 September 2017

C&W: 216,583 m2 of office space to be built in Prague in 2018

CIA News |
8 September 2017

Office space construction in Prague will total 216,583 m2 in 2018. The current market, totalling 3.25 million m2, will thus grow by 7%.

This stems from Cushman & Wakefield’s (C&W) statistics. Totally 56,791 m2 of office space is foreseen in Brno (up 10% from current 547,022 m2). Office vacancy totalled under 10% in both cities as of the end of H1 2017, a 10-year low. The demand for office space totalled 153,500 m2 in Q2 2017 (up 36.9% y/y).

Transactions totalled over 170 in Q1 2017 and over 200 in Q2 2017. New office space rentals in Brno dropped 8% y/y to 25,300 m2 in H1 2017.