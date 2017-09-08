C&W: 216,583 m2 of office space to be built in Prague in 2018
Office space construction in Prague will total 216,583 m2 in 2018. The current market, totalling 3.25 million m2, will thus grow by 7%.
This stems from Cushman & Wakefield’s (C&W) statistics. Totally 56,791 m2 of office space is foreseen in Brno (up 10% from current 547,022 m2). Office vacancy totalled under 10% in both cities as of the end of H1 2017, a 10-year low. The demand for office space totalled 153,500 m2 in Q2 2017 (up 36.9% y/y).
Transactions totalled over 170 in Q1 2017 and over 200 in Q2 2017. New office space rentals in Brno dropped 8% y/y to 25,300 m2 in H1 2017.
