Tchibo opens CZK 1.6bn distribution centre in Cheb
Tchibo Praha has opened an expanded distribution centre for its e-shop in Panattoni Park Cheb. The facility’s area to let was expanded to 73,000 m2 from 39,000 m2. Maximum capacity totals 30,500 pallet positions. The investment totalled CZK 1.6bn. Tchibo Praha has raised the no. of employees in the logistic complex, which serves clients in seven countries, to 348. The distribution centre was built by developer Panattoni Europe, in cooperation with Accolade group. The centre is operated for Tchibo by Geis.
