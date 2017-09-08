TOP 09 extends programme also to include nature protection
Prague, Sept 7 (CTK) - The Czech rightist opposition TOP 09 presented on Thursday its set of proposals of how to improve the country's environment, which it completed in cooperation with experts as a step to address pro-environment voters in the October 20-21 general election.
Apart from university experts, the authors of the "environment protection memorandum" are former environment ministers, including Martin Bursik, who was minister for the Greens in 2007-2009 and who now heads the small Liberal Ecological Party (LES).
TOP 09 chairman Miroslav Kalousek and Bursik agreed on cooperation earlier this summer.
Kalousek on Thursday vowed to implement the pro-environment memorandum after the elections.
The document projects effective and realistic measures in the protection of soil, water and the air.
It also focuses on open landscape and the remnants of wildness in the Czech Republic, one of its authors, former environment minister Ladislav Miko, said.
Furthermore, the document deals with the energy industry and its gradual diversion from coal, which should be replaced with local renewable sources and also nuclear energy if issues such as the storage of spent fuel and overall safety are solved.
In the chapter on electromobility, the document mentions the plan to terminate the support for the technology of adding rape seed to diesel oil by 2024.
The authors say the proposed measures are sober and feasible and that TOP 09 is strong enough to push them through.
Not to fragment the vote of the liberal electorate, LES has put its candidates on TOP 09's election lists.
Environment protection is not an issue for left-wingers to promote only, Bursik said on Thursday.
TOP 09's voter preferences stand narrowly above the 5-percent parliament threshold, according to public opinion polls.
