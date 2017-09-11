Chamber passes amendment to anti-discrimination law
Prague, Sept 8 (CTK) - The Czech Ombudsman's Office will have the power to check whether employees from other countries of the European Union are not discriminated against in the country over their foreign nationality, according to an amendment to the anti-discrimination law that the Chamber of Deputies passed on Friday.
Ninety-nine of the 115 MPs present supported the draft amendment in the vote and nobody voted against it.
The bill is yet to be discussed in the other house of parliament, the Senate, and signed by the president to become law. It is likely to take effect as of next January.
But if the Senate or President Milos Zeman veto the bill, it will not be passed because the Chamber of Deputies will not have enough time to deal with it before the October general election anymore.
The amendment transposes a EU directive in the national legislation. It aims to guarantee equal opportunities on the labour market, including social and tax advantages, to EU foreigners and their family members.
According to a government report, employers in the Czech Republic sometimes do not recognise previous professional practice or licences that an employee gained abroad or that put undue emphasis on the knowledge of the Czech language.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague - Anděl, Monday September 11th
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #39 (11.09.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.