Chamber passes amendment to anti-discrimination law

11 September 2017

Prague, Sept 8 (CTK) - The Czech Ombudsman's Office will have the power to check whether employees from other countries of the European Union are not discriminated against in the country over their foreign nationality, according to an amendment to the anti-discrimination law that the Chamber of Deputies passed on Friday.

Ninety-nine of the 115 MPs present supported the draft amendment in the vote and nobody voted against it.

The bill is yet to be discussed in the other house of parliament, the Senate, and signed by the president to become law. It is likely to take effect as of next January.

But if the Senate or President Milos Zeman veto the bill, it will not be passed because the Chamber of Deputies will not have enough time to deal with it before the October general election anymore.

The amendment transposes a EU directive in the national legislation. It aims to guarantee equal opportunities on the labour market, including social and tax advantages, to EU foreigners and their family members.

According to a government report, employers in the Czech Republic sometimes do not recognise previous professional practice or licences that an employee gained abroad or that put undue emphasis on the knowledge of the Czech language.

