Exhibition about Stefan Zweig opens in Prague
Prague, Sept 8 (CTK) - An exhibition of Austrian writer, poet and translator Stefan Zweig (1881-1942) in the form of posters presenting his work, ideas and reflections started in several places in Prague's centre on Friday, organiser Zuzana Brikciusova has told journalists.
"This will be a sort of ode to friendship and an appeal against anti-Semitism, an urgent topic at present," Brikciusova said.
Along with her husband, artist Eugen Brikcius, Brikciusova has been staging poster exhibitions introducing famous personalities and events for a decade.
This one is held to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Zweig's death.
In a similar form, the Brikcius couple have introduced the work by Czech Jewish humorist writer Karla Polacka, Nobel Prize laureate Jaroslav Seifert and Franz Kafka.
The exhibition about Zweig is organised in cooperation with the Austrian Cultural Forum and it will last until September 17.
The posters are pasted near the Saint Joseph Church, in the Klarov Street near the Malostranska metro station and two of them in the U Luzickeho seminare Street.
They describe the life and work of Stefan Zweig, showing excerpts from his memoirs The World of Yesterday along with the photos depicting him, his family and the places in which he worked.
The World of Yesterday: Memories of a European is an influential book, one of the sources with which to understand modern European culture.
It depicts the most important events of modern European history, the atmosphere of its towns and the meetings with tens of outstanding Europe personalities of the day.
The posters evoke important European personalities of the end of the 19th century and the beginning of the 20th century, such as Sigmund Freud and Zionism founder Theodor Herzl.
While in exile in Brazil, Stefan Zweig committed a suicide in 1942.
