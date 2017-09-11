Monday, 11 September 2017

IKS KB posted trade volume totaling CZK 6.1bn for 1H

CIA News |
Investiční Kapitálová Společnost Komerční Banky (IKS KB) has posted a trade volume of CZK 6.1bn for 1H 2017. This represents a y/y increase of 19 %. This was stated for ČIANEWS by board of directors deputy director and CMO Pavel Hoffman, who added that clients were most interested in universal investment solutions, the real estate fund, the flexible fund and short-term investments. The second most sold fund was Real estate fund 2, which specializes in investments into Czech commercial properties. During 1H it secured more than CZK 0.8bn. In terms of short-term investments, KB Absolutních Výnosů sold the most with more than CZK 0.6bn.