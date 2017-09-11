IKS KB posted trade volume totaling CZK 6.1bn for 1H
Investiční Kapitálová Společnost Komerční Banky (IKS KB) has posted a trade volume of CZK 6.1bn for 1H 2017. This represents a y/y increase of 19 %. This was stated for ČIANEWS by board of directors deputy director and CMO Pavel Hoffman, who added that clients were most interested in universal investment solutions, the real estate fund, the flexible fund and short-term investments. The second most sold fund was Real estate fund 2, which specializes in investments into Czech commercial properties. During 1H it secured more than CZK 0.8bn. In terms of short-term investments, KB Absolutních Výnosů sold the most with more than CZK 0.6bn.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague - Anděl, Monday September 11th
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #39 (11.09.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.