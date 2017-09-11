LaborMin: Unemployment fell to 4.0 % in August
In August 2017 the share of unemployed individuals in the Czech Republic fell 0.1 p.p. m/m to 4.0 %. In August unemployment totaled 5.3 %. This was reported by the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of the Czech Republic.
Labor offices registered 199,273 job openings at the end of August (+11,207 m/m, +60,005 y/y). The number of job applicants fell 6,248 m/m to 296,826. It was down 91,648 individuals y/y.
There are now 1.5 applicants for every job opening. There is as usual high demand for technical professions in all sectors.
What's Up Prague - Anděl, Monday September 11th
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #39 (11.09.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
