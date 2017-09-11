Monday, 11 September 2017

LaborMin: Unemployment fell to 4.0 % in August

CIA News |
11 September 2017

In August 2017 the share of unemployed individuals in the Czech Republic fell 0.1 p.p. m/m to 4.0 %. In August unemployment totaled 5.3 %. This was reported by the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of the Czech Republic.

Labor offices registered 199,273 job openings at the end of August (+11,207 m/m, +60,005 y/y). The number of job applicants fell 6,248 m/m to 296,826. It was down 91,648 individuals y/y.

There are now 1.5 applicants for every job opening. There is as usual high demand for technical professions in all sectors.