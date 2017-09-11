More students affected by dyslexia, other learning problems
Prague, Sept 9 (CTK) - The number of students with learning difficulties concerning mostly reading (dyslexia), writing (dysgraphia) and counting (dyscalculia) has been growing at Czech secondary schools in the recent years, according to the data of the Education Ministry.
The Dyslexia Day was marked in the Czech Republic for the eight time on Saturday.
A certain extent of dyslexia, which also affects reading and short-term memory, can be found in 8 to 10 percent of the population, boys suffer from it more often than girls, according to experts. About half of the dyslexia cases are hereditary.
In the past school year, 8070 Czech secondary school students were affected by dyslexia, while four years before it was 6729.
At elementary schools, 36,638 students had problems with dyslexia, which was slightly more than in 2012/13 (34,521). It is expected that a number elementary school students still are not aware of their dyslexia.
Zuzana Bodnarova, from the Dys-Centre in Prague, said there are many aids for dyslectic children, including work sheets, computer programs, various games and online applications.
Dyslexia is mostly revealed after a child starts attending school. However, artist Alena Kupcikova created special multimedia interactive tests and an ABC book for children from the age of four that can help recognise dyslexia.
Kupcikova has been the organiser of the Dyslexia Day in the Czech Republic from the beginning.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague - Anděl, Monday September 11th
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #39 (11.09.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.