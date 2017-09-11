Outgoing cabinet: Next gov't should keep country in EU core
Prague, Sept 9 (CTK) - The next government should gain a better position for the Czech Republic in the core of the European Union, according to a draft report worked out by the outgoing centre-left government of Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) and available to CTK.
The next government should be active in the negotiations about Brexit. "The main interest of the Czech Republic is to remain in the core of the EU. The country therefore primarily needs to strengthen its influence in European structures, maintain European unity including the single market, eliminate the negative impact of the changes in the EU functioning and budget on the Czech economy and employment. The government also must not postpone the public debate on the introduction of the euro in the Czech Republic," the report writes.
Sobotka’s government also recommends that its successor reinforce security, increase the defence budget to 1.4 percent of GDP by 2020, protect soil against drought, develop the Industry 4.0 concept and high-speed railways, and start building new blocks in nuclear power plants.
The outgoing government first of all succeeded to stabilise the state budget, reduce unemployment, raise the minimum wage and the salaries in the public sector, the draft report says.
The report was worked out by the Government Office and individual ministries are yet to comment on it. It summarises the operation of all the ministries since the government’s appointment in January 2014.
The work of the ministries are summarised in a way similar to the assessments made by Sobotka after his private talks with the members of his cabinet.
Sobotka wants to form a set of recommendations based on which the next government could continue in the work of his outgoing team after the October general election.
The economy should be more effective so that the salaries and living standard may increase, the report says.
It says the subsidies available to the country within the EU funds, or more than 648 billion crowns, should be effectively used.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague - Anděl, Monday September 11th
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #39 (11.09.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.