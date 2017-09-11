Prague active in dealing with migrant crisis, minister tells EC
Prague, Sept 10 (CTK) - The Czech Republic contributes to the solution to the migrant crisis through police missions and financial aid, Interior Minister Milan Chovanec told Czech Television (CT) on Saturday night, referring to a letter he sent to European Commissioner for Migration, Dimitris Avramopoulos.
Chovanec said the Czech Republic is one of the most active countries in this respect.
On Wednesday, Avramopoulos said the EC will be considering taking legal action against the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland unless these three countries change its negative stance on the quotas for the redistribution of applicants in the next several weeks. On the same day, the European Court of Justice dismissed the complaints that Slovakia and Hungary filed against the quota system and confirmed that the pledge to accept refugees also applies to countries rejecting the quotas.
If Avramopoulos criticised the Czech Republic for not meeting the quotas, it should also thank the country for its contributions to the solution of the migrant crisis, Chovanec told CT. "If he does not do it, I consider it only bullying," he added.
Czech and Italian PMs, Bohuslav Sobotka and Paolo Gentiloni, said on Thursday they were preparing a joint project of providing aid to migrants from Ivory Coast.
The Czech Republic is against the redistribution of refugees and it primarily wants to solve the problem in their countries of origin.
