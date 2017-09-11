State to give CZK 5 million in aid to victims of Harvey
Prague, Sept 8 (CTK) - The Czech Foreign Affairs Ministry has released five million crowns in humanitarian aid to the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas, the ministry's press release said on Friday.
The hurricane led to extensive damage in the south of the USA, causing the death of more than 70 people.
"The money is to contribute to a fast aid for the people evacuated as a result of the disaster, also including some Czech Americans, and are intended to help secure shelter, food, health-care and hygienic resources," said the ministry about the aid, which was prepared in close cooperation with the honorary consul of the Czech Republic in Texas.
Czech Catholic associations have also pledged to help to people in Texas.
The Czech Bishops' Conference announced last week it would send 23,000 dollars to the Galveston-Houston Archdiocese.
Hurricane Harvey caused extensive floods in Texas and Louisiana, while further damage was caused by the wind as well. The damage in Texas is estimated at up to 180 billion dollars.
The US Senate has approved aid worth 15.25 billion dollars, and the aid is yet to be subject to a vote in the House of Representatives.
