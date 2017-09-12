AMSP: 20% of entrepreneurs in rural areas consider cooperation with ČP
Three new Partner post offices operated by postal company Česká Pošta’s partners are opened every week. Two entrepreneurs out of ten in rural areas are considering adding post office services to its portfolio.
This stems from the survey by the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises and Sole Traders of the Czech Republic (AMSP ČR). Totally 45% of inhabitants in rural areas believe that most suitable locations for Česká Pošta Partner outlets are local government office (38%), local store (38%) and hotel or guesthouse (2%).
The survey has also indicated that a third of the polled entrepreneurs request minimum guarantee income of CZK 10,000 from Partner post services. For 11%, the guaranteed income would have to reach CZK 11,000-20,000. For 13% of entrepreneurs, the minimum is CZK 20,000.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague - Anděl, Monday September 11th
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #39 (11.09.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.