Czech, Austrian students to deal with heritage protection in Telč
Telc, South Moravia, Sept 11 (CTK) - Czech and Austrian students will extend their knowledge of monument preservation in the interdisciplinary international summer school SCOLA TELCZ 2017 to be held in Telc on September 18-23, Ilona Ampapova told CTK on Monday.
The regeneration of the rural townscape in the very proximity of the historical centre of Telc, which is on the UNESCO World Heritage List, will be the main theme of the school, Ampapova, spokeswoman for the Telc department of the National Heritage Institute (NPU), added.
It is intended for selected students of the Masaryk University in Brno, the Czech Technical University in Prague (CVUT) and of the Danube University in Austrian Krems.
The objective of the summer school is, apart from establishing new contacts between the individual institutions and students, "to create a certain opinion forum on the approaches to the solution to specific problems in cultural heritage preservation from the perspective of different professions, while respecting the local conditions and inhabitants," Ampapova said.
Students will attend lectures of experts on historical settlements from the viewpoint of heritage preservation and the social aspects of the life in them.
Ampapova also said the school's programme will include excursions, discussions with experts and inhabitants, demonstrations of field work and particularly independent work of the student teams.
A public presentation of the student workshops' results will be the highlight of the programme.
The school owes its establishment to the good cooperation of the institutions based in Telc. Apart from the NPU, there is also the Research Institute of the Czech Academy of Sciences that contributed to the school's international dimension by providing its top experts' professional experience from abroad.
