Czech Centre in Tel Aviv is to connect Czech, Israeli artists
Prague, Sept 9 (CTK) - Lukas Pribyl considers the main role of the Czech Centre in Tel Aviv, which he has been heading since 2013, to be interconning Czech and Israeli artists, he has told CTK.
"An exhibition lasts a short time, a theatre troupe leaves after a week. We want to interconnect people, encourage the creation of new things," Pribyl said.
He said the contacts with Israeli artists led to interesting projects.
Due to the strict security measures, it is easier to bring people to Israel than items for exhibitions, he said. "To get something to Israel is rather difficult because all must be transported by air. The security measures are very strict, which makes imports of things complicated, of course," Pribyl said.
The Czech Centre in Tel Aviv focuses on film makers, contemporary dance and nonverbal theatre. The performances of Cirk La Putyka, a nouveau cirque group from Prague, were a success in Israel in June, Pribyl said.
He said the long-term good relations between the Czech Republic and Israel are an advantage in the presentation of Czech culture.
He said this special relation between the two countries could be seen in the naming of a garden in Jerusalem after Czech first post-communist president Vaclav Havel. "Public areas have not been named after foreign politicians in Jerusalem for several decades. In case of Havel they made an exception," Pribyl said.
He said the friendship between Czechs and Israelis will be symbolised in Jerusalem by another project, a lookout tower designed by Czech architect Martin Rajnis. The 16-metre high tower is to be located in the centre of the city, in a former leper colony that has been turned into a centre for young art, science and new technologies.
The Israeli authorities take part in the project and the Czech government is to contribute to it as well, Pribyl said.
