Czech population rises to 10.588 million
Prague, Sept 11 (CTK) - The number of inhabitants of the Czech Republic rose by 9,200 to 10,588,063 by mid-2017 thanks to immigration, mainly from Ukraine and Slovakia, according to the preliminary data released by the Czech Statistical Office (CSU) on Monday.
There was a higher number of deaths than births.
Between January and June, 57,787 people died, the highest number since 1996, the CSU said.
In the same period, 55,528 children were born, roughly the same number as a year ago, when it was the highest over the past six years.
The proportion of the children born out of wedlock reached 49 percent, while it stood at 48.6 percent last year.
In the first six months of the year, 22,590 people moved to the Czech Republic, while 11,088 moved out.
Roughly 2,600 more Ukrainians, 2,100 Slovaks and 700 Vietnamese were registered in the Czech Republic.
The population of Prague increased by 6,094 to 1.286 million people. The increase is mostly thanks to newcomers from other parts of the country and from abroad.
The number of the deaths rose by 3505, mostly in the first three months of the year.
In January, 12,300 people died, a new record in the month. The number was above average in February, too.
"The high number of deaths at the beginning of the year was due to an unfavourable epidemiological situation and the age structure of the population," the CSU said.
Between April and June, the number of deaths was lower than a year ago.
The average age at death was 72.9 and 79.9 years for men and women, respectively.
There were 18,792 marriages in the first six months of the year, which was 1062 fewer than a year ago.
Most men concluded marriage at the age of 30, while most women were 27.
There were 9,900 were abortions and 6,800 miscarriages between January and June.
