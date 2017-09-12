Czechs send 1,100 police abroad, mainly due to migrants
Prague, Sept 11 (CTK) - The Czech Republic has sent 1,100 police officers to foreign missions since 2015, Police President Tomas Tuhy told journalists on Monday when another group of 65 police were leaving for Macedonia and Serbia where they will help guard their borders until the end of October.
The migrant crisis started two years ago. Since then, 760 Czech police have served in Hungary, Macedonia, Serbia, Greece and Slovenia on the basis of bilateral agreements, Tuhy said.
The police have mainly worked in the countries on the "Balkan route," widely used by hundreds of thousands of migrants from Turkey across the Aegean and Western Balkan countries to Central Europe.
While abroad, the Czech police have mainly helped protect the border, monitoring the situation, carrying out security checks and checking the means of transport.
They operate in patrols along with their foreigner partners, Tuhy said.
"They are there also to establish registration places or take part in escorts for migrants. The situation is permanently changing and they are ready to fulfil the tasks connected with border protection," Tuhy said.
The continuation of the cooperation with the countries on the Balkan route depends on bilateral agreements, Tuhy said.
Monday's departure is certainly not the last foreign mission, he added.
"Macedonia will definitely ask for another support in 2018, too," Tuhy said.
The Czech Republic has also sent 330 police to the European Frontex agency, which covers the coast and border guards.
It is assigned to protect the EU outer border.
Through the agency, the Czech police have worked in Italy, Greece, Portugal and Spain, Tuhy said.
Czech police are interested in foreign missions, he added. Last year, a database was established for their registration, he added.
"The police from across the country then go to the missions," Tuhy said.
In connection with foreign missions, the police equipment had to be improved because the border is often situated in the area with a difficult access.
"These are special night vision cameras or off-road vehicles," Tuhy said.
The Czech government insists on a strong protection of the EU outer border, refusing the redistribution of refugees.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
