Doosan Škoda Power to delivery engine room to Danish power plant
Doosan Škoda Power will deliver the full engine room for DONG Energy Denmark’s Asnaes power plant. The contract is worth ca. EUR 14m. The Danish utility has decided to phase out coal by 2023.
CO2 production will be reduced by 800,000 tons p.a., equalling the yearly emissions from 400,000 cars. The project was launched in late summer 2017 with the signature of the contract for work.
First deliveries will take place in Q3 2018 and mechanical assembly is scheduled to be completed in early 2019. Handover is planned for late 2019.
What's Up Prague - Anděl, Monday September 11th
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #39 (11.09.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
