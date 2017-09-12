Wednesday, 13 September 2017

MPSV to support children groups with CZK 1.4bn

The Czech Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs (MPSV) continues its support for families with young children through the Operational Programme Employment (OPE). Up to CZK 1.4bn is prepared in the currently announced calls focused on the creation and operation of children’s groups. Municipalities, regions, non-governmental non-profit organisations, schools companies, sole traders and other entities can apply for support.