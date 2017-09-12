MPSV to support children groups with CZK 1.4bn
The Czech Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs (MPSV) continues its support for families with young children through the Operational Programme Employment (OPE). Up to CZK 1.4bn is prepared in the currently announced calls focused on the creation and operation of children’s groups. Municipalities, regions, non-governmental non-profit organisations, schools companies, sole traders and other entities can apply for support.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague - Anděl, Monday September 11th
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #39 (11.09.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.