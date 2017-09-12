Two US bombers land for Czech NATO Days
Mosnov, North Moravia, Sept 11 (CTK) - Two U.S. strategic bombers B-52 Stratofortress and B-1B Lancer landed at the Leos Janacek Ostrava Airport on Monday, becoming the main attractions of the NATO Days and the Czech Air Force Days scheduled for this weekend, organiser Jaromir Krisica has told journalists.
Last year, too, the visitors to NATO Days could see the two bombers.
This year, they also took part in the Ample Strike NATO exercise in late August. Along with Czech Gripen pilots, they trained in-flight refueling.
"The planes only rarely appear at public events. It is quite unique that they can be seen for two years in a row here," chairman of the organising Jagello 2000 Zbynek Pavlacik said.
Along with the bombers, there will be also the KC-135 Stratotanker military aerial refueling aircraft.
This year, NATO Days will see participants from 17 countries.
In all, the 15-hour main programme will present over 60 shows.
For the first time, a performance by the Saudi aerobatic team Saudi Hawks will be seen in the Czech Republic.
This year, Slovakia is the special partnership country. Its presentation will include a multipurpose UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and a Soviet-made Tu-154 transport plane Slovakia will decommission later this year.
