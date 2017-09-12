Zamrazilová to head Czech National Budget Council
Prague, Sept 11 (CTK) - Eva Zamrazilova, the Czech Banking Association chief economist and former member of the Czech National Bank (CNB) board, is likely to head the National Budget Council, since her nomination was approved by the cabinet on Monday, but still needs to be approved by the Chamber of Deputies.
The council was established this year based on a law introducing the rules of budget responsibility.
Its task is to independently assess the country's budget policy and the observance of budgetary rules, and issue reports on long-term sustainability of public finances.
The council has three members who are elected for six years.
Its chairperson is proposed by the government, one of the remaining members by the Senate and the other by the CNB.
The proposed candidates are approved by the Chamber of Deputies.
Zamrazilova was a CNB board member from 2008 to 2014.
Before, she was the Komercni banka (KB) bank's analyst from 1994.
