ČEZ ESCO is buying 100% stake in KART
Energy solutions and management company ČEZ ESCO is buying 100% stake in technical property management specialist KART. ČEZ ESCO is thus expanding the portfolio of complex energy services for corporations, government authorities and public institutions. KART has been on the market for 25 years. Its clients include e.g. the Hilton, Corinthia and Panorama hotels in Prague, the National Gallery, Institute of Molecular Genetics of the Academy of Sciences or Radio Free Europe. The transaction’s value has not been disclosed.
