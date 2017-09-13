Fio Banka has 750,000+ clients
The bank Fio Banka exceeded 750,000 clients at the beginning of September 2017, having gained 80,000 new clients year-to-date. In 2010, the bank had 50,000 clients. New products launched in 2017 include e.g. account overdraft for entrepreneurs.
