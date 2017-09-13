Právo: Czechs send CZK 640 million in aid for migrants in past years
Prague, Sept 12 (CTK) - The Czech Republic, strongly criticised by some European commissioners for its opposition to refugee quotas, sent 640 million crowns for the help for migrants in their regions of origin in the past years, daily Pravo wrote on Tuesday.
"Within the help for the countries hit by migration such as Jordan, Turkey, Lebanon and Turkey, we have invested 640 million crowns," Interior Minister Milan Chovanec (Social Democrats, CSSD) is quoted as saying.
The Czech Republic is constantly increasing the efficient help that really solves problems, he added.
Chovanec has prepared a detailed report for the government saying how much money the Czech Republic has sent for the help in the past four years, Pravo writes.
"Improving the conditions in the host countries is seen by the Czech Republic as one of the most efficient means with which to limit the reasons that incite the refugees to set on the dangerous and uncertain roads to Europe," the report said.
The Czech Republic has spent half a billion crowns on specific projects alone since 2013, the report said.
Along with sponsoring within the Programme for the Assistance to Refugees in the Region of Origin, the government continually decides on financial gifts if there is an urgent need. Last year, the government spent 50.7 million crowns on this purpose, it added.
The money was provided by the interior and foreign ministries. Last year, 150 million crowns were earmarked for aid within the project, Pravo writes.
The Czech Republic has set out on the right path and the criticism by the EU is unrightful, a member of the Chamber of Deputies committee for European affairs, Ivana Dobesova (ANO), told the paper.
"Europe has concentrated its solidarity on a rash acceptation of refugees. I think the aid right in the place is much more efficient," Dobesova told the paper.
"There the Czech crown or euro have a much higher value than if we accept the people here," she added.
"I highly esteem our being one of the few countries to help the refugees on whom we do not know anything at all in all respects except for their acceptance," she told the paper.
The Czech Republic has contributed with 40 million crowns to the increased capacity of the refugee camp Azraq in Jordan.
For the money, 3,544 shelters were repaired and 456 new provisional homes were built, Pravo writes.
For half the sum, 337 families in Kawergosk in Iraqi Kurdistan received new homes, it adds.
A part of the money was also spent on the construction of sewage and roads there, Pravo writes.
Both sums were sent via the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).
The Czech Republic also sent ten million crowns for the help for the people from Mosul, hit by fights with Islamic State, via the OHCHR.
The Czech Republic sent five million crowns to Turkey in order to help Syrian refugees from Aleppo. The interior and foreign ministries sent another 15 million crowns for the purpose, Pravo writes.
The Czech Republic donated 20 million crowns to Bulgaria for enhanced protection of its border with Turkey and Serbia, while the latter country received the same sum for the same purpose, Pravo writes.
Greece obtained 30 million crowns to cope with the migrant and humanitarian crisis and the protection of its border.
For the money, it is to equip the hotspots on its islands with thermovision and air conditioning, clothes, shoes, bedding and toys.
The Czech Republic has also helped with 20 million crowns to Macedonia, to which it sent not only police, but also 25 vehicles to protect its border, Pravo writes.
