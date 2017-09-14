Police receive Chamber's approval for Babiš's release
Prague, Sept 13 (CTK) - The Czech police have received the decision of the Chamber of Deputies on the release of government ANO chairman Andrej Babis and ANO deputy head Jaroslav Faltynek for prosecution, the spokeswoman for the Prague State Attorney's Office, Stepanka Zenklova, told CTK on Wednesday.
The police may now take the next steps to begin the criminal proceedings with both MPs over a suspected subsidy fraud. The Chamber approved the release last week.
The two politicians and former businessmen have been accused in relation to the Capi hnizdo (Stork Nest) farm and congress complex.
In 2008, the Capi hnizdo firm was a part of Agrofert, a giant chemical, agricultural and food-processing holding owned by the billionaire Babis. Afterwards, the firm's owner changed through a chain of transactions that made the new owner hard to identify. Then it won a 50-million-crown EU subsidy designed for small firms, which it could never get as part of Agrofert. A few years later, it rejoined Agrofert.
Police intend to prosecute Babis on suspicion of a subsidy fraud and over harming the financial interests of the EU. Faltynek is suspected of a subsidy fraud.
Both Babis and Faltynek plead innocent. The two MPs and other ANO members label the case as a political one and an attempt to influence the election with the use of police authorities.
This claim is denied by members of other parties, who said that the case must be investigated in a standard way.
