ČMKOS requests 8-10% wage hike in 2018

CIA News |
15 September 2017

The Czech-Moravian Confederation of Trade Unions (ČMKOS) requests wage increase of 8-10% for 2018. This was stated by ČMKOS chairman Josef Středula at the manifestation meeting held on September 14, 2017. Mr. Středula has called the raising of the minimum wage for 2018 by 11% positive, but the target level for minimum wage is 50% of the average wage. ČMKOS’ other ambitions include reduction of working hours without income loss and securing of equal wage conditions for foreigners working in the Czech Republic.