Friday, 15 September 2017

Škoda Auto delivered 86,100 vehicles in August

CIA News |
Carmaker ŠKODA AUTO raised global deliveries to clients by 6.7% y/y to 86,100 vehicles in August 2017. Beside Europe, the brand registered strong growth also in India (up 76.2%) and Russia (up 10.5%).

The growth was driven primarily by flagship model ŠKODA SUPERB (up 17%) and SUV ŠKODA KODIAQ. ŠKODA AUTO’s board of directors member responsible for sales and marketing, Alain Favey, has stated that the company hopes that another impulse for growth will come from the new ŠKODA KAROQ model, launched gradually on individual markets from October 2017.