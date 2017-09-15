Friday, 15 September 2017

Court upholds German verdict on Czech who attacked asylum seeker

ČTK |
15 September 2017

Brno Sept 14 (CTK) - The Regional Court in Brno has upheld the ruling of a German court that ordered a protective psychiatric treatment to a twenty-three-year old Czech man who attacked an asylum seeker in Nuremberg last year, the court's spokeswoman Eva Sigmundova told CTK.

The German court ordered a protective psychiatric treatment following an assessment of the man's state by psychiatrists. The man asked the court for permission to let him undergo the treatment in the Czech Republic in the same extent.

The court in Brno has acknowledged the German verdict, which should thus be performed in the Czech Republic, once it has taken effect and been delivered to the convicted man.

The mentally ill man attacked the foreigner early in July of 2016. After he got off of a bus in Nuremberg that arrived from Prague, a voice in his head allegedly directed him to attack the asylum seeker, who was waiting for a bus. "He hit a totally unknown person with his hand at the back of the head," Sigmundova said.

"Based on hearing voices, he later broke into a flat where he injured another person and also tried to attack passers-by in a street with a glass plate," she said.

Copyright 2015 by the Czech News Agency (ČTK). All rights reserved.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.