Friday, 15 September 2017

Czech Olympic winner in pentathlon Svoboda ends career

ČTK |
15 September 2017

Prague, Sept 14 (CTK) - David Svoboda, Czech Olympic winner in modern pentathlon, will end his sports career now, at the age of 32 years, he has announced.

Svoboda, who has been hinting at the termination for some time, will give a farewell party on Tuesday.

Before this year's European Athletics Championship, he was still considering his participation in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, but he did not even participate in the IAAF World Athletics Championship in the summer.

Svoboda was close to winning in the Olympic Games in Beijing in 2008 and he won the gold medal at the Olympic Games in London four years later. He also won silver at the world championship in 2008 and gold at the European championship in 2010.

