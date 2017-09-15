Film-maker Dvořáková wins Student Academy Award
Prague, Sept 14 (CTK) - The 15-minute short film Who's Who in Mycology by Czech film-makers Marie Dvorakova was one of the three winners in the narrative film category of the 2017 Student Academy Awards, Hedvika Petrzelova, from the Czech Film Centre, told CTK on Thursday.
The American Academy awarded 17 student films in seven categories within the 44th Student Academy Awards.
After Jan Sverak who won a Student Academy Award in 1989 for his short mockumentary Oil Gobblers, Dvorakova is only the second Czech film maker who received it. Jan Sverak also won the Academy Award for his film Kolya in 1997.
Four other Czech film-makers have been nominated for the Student Oscar so far: Milos Zabransky (1982, Fever of a Weekday), Aurel Klimt (1998, Bloody Hugo), Vaclav Svankmajer (2000, Test) and Ondrej Hudecek (2016, Peacock).
Who's Who in Mycology is Dvorakova's graduate film at the Tisch School of the Arts of the New York University, made in Czech-U.S. coproduction.
"I wanted to tell a story that takes place in a small room, but is the greatest adventure that one can imagine," Dvorakova said.
She wrote the script about a young trombone player together with Micah Schaffer and Tony Hendra.
Dvorakova graduated from the Prague film school (FAMU). She won the Annual Student Filmmakers Award of the Directors Guild of America, among others.
