Footbike enthusiast wins European Championship
Prague, Sept 14 (CTK) - Matyas Olsar, 18, is a Czech nascent footbike star racer who won the European Footbike Championship's nine-kilometre uphill race in Salzburg at the end of August, the daily Pravo wrote on Thursday.
This year was the first when Olsar began competing in the category of men and he has won some medals as well.
Apart from the gold medal, he also won a silver medal with his relay team together with Jakub Kopecky and Ladislav Bartunek, and another silver medal in the long race (42 kilometers), Pravo writes.
Olsar told Pravo he realised he was better at uphill races: "I made use of the fact that I live in the Orlicke hory mountains and so I focused on training in hills," he said.
Matyas became fond of scooters as a young boy while growing up in the small Czech town of Jablonne nad Orlici in Orlicke hory, east Bohemia. Later he met Marek Kostka, a footbike manufacturer, who let Olsar try his first race, in which he came second. Olsar then joined Kostka's racing team the week after, in 2014, Pravo writes.
Olsar managed to win the European Championship still in 2014 in the category of cadet men. In the following year, he won the junior category and ranked third overall. In 2016, he also won the World Championship in Brisbane, Australia, in the category of junior men and again finished third overall, the daily says.
"I also travelled on my footbike from Brisbane to Sydney. I had amazing ten days and I made 1,200 kilometers," the daily quotes Olsar as saying.
Olsar's weekly training in the hills consists of three to four days of footbiking, complemented with mountain climbing, running, cross-country skiing or badminton, the daily says.
Apart from his racing goals, he is also getting ready for another travel adventure, intending to cross the Chinese-Vietnamese border on his footbike, which is a route 2,000 kilometers long in total, Pravo writes.
