Friday, 15 September 2017

Group Energo-Pro has acquired Georgian KED

CIA News |
15 September 2017

Group ENERGO-PRO has completed the acquisition of Georgian distribution company Kakheti Energy Distribution (KED). ENERGO-PRO executive director Pavel Váňa said that following the completion of the transaction the group is distributing electricity to 85 % of Georgia.

The number of ENERGO-PRO Georgia customers increased to 1.2m. KED had been insolvent since 2011. ENERGO-PRO Georgia purchased it at an auction called by the bankruptcy administrator for roughly CZK 200m. The ENERGO-PRO group also owns 15 hydro power plants with an installed output of more than 482 MW and one gas power plant with an output of 110 MW in Georgia.