ČNB: Profits of banks fell to CZK 43.5bn in 1H17
On June 30, 2017 profits after taxes in the banking sector in the Czech Republic totaled CZK 43.55bn. In the same period of last year they had totaled CZK 44.72bn. Profits from banks’ financial and operating activities fell y/y from CZK 98.42bn to CZK 92.34bn. Interest earnings totaled CZK 71.43bn. Earnings from fees and commissions totaled CZK 21.97bn. This is based on data published by the Czech National Bank (ČNB).
