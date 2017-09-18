Bob Dylan's graphics on display in Plzeň
Plzen, West Bohemia, Sept 15 (CTK) - An exhibition of 51 graphics by singer-songwriter and Nobel Prize for Literature 2016 winner Bob Dylan, called On the Road, opened at the West Bohemian Museum in Plzen on Friday and it will last until November 12, its organiser Zdenek Kocik told CTK.
"Dylan is always on the road. He draws ordinary things and says he can relax like this in an excellent way," he said, adding the coloured sketches that Dylan drew during his trips to the American and French countryside are full of good mood and positive energy.
Kocik operates the Gallery of Art Prague (GOAP) in which works by Andy Warhol, Salvador Dali and Alfons Mucha are permanently exhibited.
Kocik organises one big exhibition a year in the West Bohemian Museum in Plzen, his hometown. The previous exhibitions presented works by Warhol, Dali and the brothers Jan and Kaja Saudek.
Dylan's graphics were already exhibited in GOAP in Prague's centre earlier this year. In January, the exhibition will move to Qatar and then Bangkok.
Kocik said GOAP bought 56 graphics signed by Dylan from the Halcyon Gallery London. Dylan made about 300 drawings from the 1950s to the 1980s.
The Plzen exhibition includes a collection of Dylan's gramophone records and photographs showing Czech president Vaclav Havel and Dylan during his concert in Prague in 2005. Dylan then gave a guitar to Havel.
Dylan, 76, ranks among the people who have influenced the world pop music the most. A major part of his songs with unconventional lyrics come from the stormy 1960s. He won 11 Grammy music awards as well as Oscar and Golden Globe film awards.
Before the Nobel Prize for Literature. Dylan became the first musician in history to receive the Pulitzer Prize. He published poetry, fiction and his memoirs.
