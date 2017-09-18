Ekospol will build apartments worth CZK 15bn on 500,000 m2
EKOSPOL currently owns 500,000 m2 of lots with a market value of roughly CZK 2bn. In the next five years it plans to build 5,000 apartments on them. While in the past EKOSPOL had expected their sales value to total roughly CZK 10bn, the current estimate is CZK 15bn. In its 25 years on the market EKOSPOL has completed 53 developer projects for more than 10,000 customers.
