Foreign minister suffers injury in car accident
Znojmo, South Moravia, Sept 16 (CTK) - Lubomir Zaoralek, the Czech foreign minister and Social Democrat (CSSD) election leader, suffered a head injury in a car accident in Moravia on Friday, but his condition is good and he has been released from hospital, the ministry's spokeswoman Irena Valentova told CTK.
Late on Friday, local police spokesman Pavel Svab told CTK that Zaoralek, 61, was injured in an accident of a car that was driving him in the Znojmo area on Friday evening.
Police Presidium spokesman Petr Habenicht said "an accident involving a police-protected person occurred and several people have been transferred to hospital for medical treatment."
He confirmed that the protected person was Zaoralek.
Valentova said Zaoralek has been released from hospital to home care and will resume his work according to the schedule as of Monday.
"We sent a rescue service helicopter to the scene of the accident, which transported a man with a moderate injury to the Brno-Bohunice hospital," regional rescuers' spokeswoman Hedvika Kropackova said.
She said the man was over 60 years old. She would not comment on whether the patient was Zaoralek.
Svab said two cars collided at a crossroads. The police are investigating the cause of the accident.
The accident occurred early in the evening on Friday. Before, Zaoralek, who is the government CSSD's leader in the October 20-21 general election, spent the day campaigning in south Moravia.
The foreign minister is one of the state officials protected by the police, along with the president, the chairpersons of the two houses of parliament, the prime minister and the ministers of interior, justice and finance.
