HMMC plans to manufacture 1,450 i30 N models later in 2017
Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Czech (HMMC) plans to manufacture totally 1,450 pcs of the new i30 N model before the end of 2017. Most of the vehicles will be delivered to Western European markets.
The spokesperson for HMMC, Petr Vaněk, has stated that the model is demanded primarily in Germany, where the first 100 units were pre-sold in 48 hours, as well as in the UK. i30 N’s serial production in the Nošovice plant started on September 15, 2017.
The vehicle will be equipped with a 2.0 Turbo engine in petrol version. The model will differ from the hatchback also with the chassis, brakes, sets, interior and selected ca body parts. Nošovice plant plans to boost total production in 2017 from 358,400 vehicles in 2016.
