Private museum of historical BMW vehicles opens in Brno
Brno, Sept 16 (CTK) - A museum of historical BMW vehicles was opened in Brno on Saturday, becoming one of the biggest of its kind in Europe, its initiator and owner Milos Vranek has told the media.
Vranek, a collector of cars and founder of the Renocar Vranek company, a BMW dealer also focusing on BMWs' restoration and maintenance, has put ten historical vehicles on display in a hall in the Slatina industrial zone.
The entry to the museum is free.
The vehicles on display include a Dixi from 1928, which Vranek decided to preserve in its original state without any additional renovation.
"In this case, even a well-done restoration would destroy the [car's] period authenticity. Despite being old, the car is extraordinarily well preserved. We want the visitors to appreciate it in its current condition," said Vranek, who possesses more than 30 pre- and post-war BMWs.
Most of the other cars on display have undergone restoration, including BMW 327 and BMW 329 Cabrio models from the 1930s.
The latter vehicle prides in a special body, Drauz, which is very rare because the number of the produced cars did not exceed 50 and only six preserved pieces are known in the world now.
The museum also presents a BMW Isetta, a legendary mini vehicle that saved the car brand in the hard post-war period.
The museum's history actually started in 1968, when Vranek bought his first BMW, a pre-war 326 Cabrio.
"I restored the first car and sold it. For the earned money, and with a financial contribution from by grandmother, I eventually bought an almost new BMW 1800 from 1965. I keep saying that I owe my job of a car restorer to my grandmother," Vranek told CTK.
