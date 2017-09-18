Zeman to meet South Korean president, Trump's ex-wife in USA
Prague, Sept 15 (CTK) - Czech President Milos Zeman will meet his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres and General Assembly head Miroslav Lajcak, and have lunch with President Donald Trump's Czech-born ex-wife during his upcoming visit to the USA, Rudolf Jindrak said on Friday.
Jindrak, who heads the Presidential Office's foreign affairs section, told CTK that while in New York, Zeman will give a speech at the U.N. General Assembly session and will be presented with an award by the Gershon Jacobson Jewish Continuity Foundation (GJCF).
He will privately meet Ivana Trump, the U.S. president's former wife who is a native of Zlin, south Moravia, at lunch, Jindrak said.
Zeman will leave for the USA on Sunday.
On Monday, he will first meet Ivana Trump, whom he previously received at Prague Castle in June. They discussed the reasons for her to decline the post of the U.S. ambassador to Prague, which Donald Trump offered to her.
On Monday, Zeman will also meet Lajcak, the Slovak foreign minister who is presiding the U.N. General Assembly.
A meeting of Zeman with Vladimir Voronkov, a Russian diplomat and U.N. deputy secretary general, will follow. These days, Voronkov has taken up the leadership of the U.N.'s new office for the fight against terrorism.
Zeman will undoubtedly want to discuss the fight against Islamic terrorism with him.
On Monday evening, Zeman will receive the GJCF's Warrior for Truth prestigious award at a gala evening organised by The Algemeiner newspaper.
The GJCF's award goes to personalities defending Jewish interests.
In 2015, the GJCF put Zeman on the list of a hundred influential figures who positively influenced the life of Jews. It did so in appreciation of his long-standing support for Israel.
Two years ago, those awarded included Donald Trump, then real estate magnate who was elected U.S. president in the meantime.
On Tuesday, Zeman will attend the debate at the U.N. General Assembly. He is to appear among the first ten speakers, Jindrak said, adding that the media and politicians focus on the first speakers most of all.
In addition, the Czech delegation will be sitting in the first row this time, as a result of lot drawing, Jindrak said.
In his speech, Zeman is expected to deal with migration and the fight against terrorism.
He might also touch upon the agenda of the U.N. Economic and Social Council, one of the U.N.'s most important bodies, which has been headed by Marie Chatardova, the Czech permanent representative at the U.N., in the 2017-2018 period.
On Tuesday afternoon of the New York time, Zeman will have a bilateral meeting with the South Korean president.
They might discuss the tense situation in the Korean Peninsula and the next Winter Olympics to be hosted by South Korea.
Economy might also be discussed, since South Korea is one of the biggest foreign investors in the Czech Republic.
In the evening, Zeman will take part in a reception hosted by Donald Trump.
Czech diplomacy did not seek to achieve a bilateral meeting between Zeman and Trump within this trip of Zeman, Jindrak said.
At the close of his U.S. stay, Zeman will meet Guterres and also Czech expatriates.
He will return to the Czech Republic in the early hours on Thursday.
