Wednesday, 20 September 2017

EFG invests into energy centre in Rapotín

CIA News |
19 September 2017

ENERGY FINANCIAL GROUP (EFG) will expand the project for the organic waste processing energy centre in Rapotín by adding a facility for the upgrade of the produced biogas to biomethane. The technology expansion will require an investment of CZK 50m. EFG has informed that it is finalising a collection agreement with foreign companies. For foreign companies, biomethane is turning into a strategic raw material, primarily thanks to tax optimisation permitted by local legislation related to the required CO2 emission reduction.