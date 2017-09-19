EFG invests into energy centre in Rapotín
ENERGY FINANCIAL GROUP (EFG) will expand the project for the organic waste processing energy centre in Rapotín by adding a facility for the upgrade of the produced biogas to biomethane. The technology expansion will require an investment of CZK 50m. EFG has informed that it is finalising a collection agreement with foreign companies. For foreign companies, biomethane is turning into a strategic raw material, primarily thanks to tax optimisation permitted by local legislation related to the required CO2 emission reduction.
- Login to post comments
Eli on tour with Janek, aka the Honest Guide
What's Up Prague: Eli teamed up with Janek, aka the Honest Guide, to give you a quick tour through Old Town. You might discover a new spot in Prague!. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.