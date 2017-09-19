IndustryMin: Additional CZK 6.9m to be spent on uranium mining redevelopment
Almost CZK 6.9bn will be allocated for the removal of the consequences of chemical mining of uranium in Stráž pod Ralskem in 2018-2022.
This stems from the report presented by the Ministry of Industry and Trade to the government on September 18, 2017. The mining side-effect removal will be financed in 2018 from the Privatisation Fund.
From 2019, it will be financed from Ministry of Industry and Trade’s increased state budget allocation, with funding of the costs and expenditures related to the removal of consequences of chemical mining of uranium to become a binding state budget indicator.
