Jet Investment takes over Benet Automotive
JET ALFA, controlled by investor Igor Fait, has acquired 100% stake in BENET AUTOMOTIVE, producing plastic components and parts from composite materials. The sellers were BA GROUP AG (90%) and entrepreneur Josef Zajíček (10%).
JET ALFA is part of investment fund JET I, Investiční Fond, owned by JET Investment. This stems from the data registered with the Commercial Register. BENET AUTOMOTIVE reported turnover of CZK 821m from the sale of products, services and goods for 2016.
In 2017, the company opened the Benet Deutschland GmbH unit in Ingolstadt. BENET plans to invest in the future into the boosting of coating capacity, plastic injections with the closing force of 2,000 t and additional development of carbon part production and structural components.
