President Zeman lunches with Ivana Trump in New York
New York, Sept 18 (CTK special correspondent) - Czech President Milos Zeman discussed migration and U.S. politics with Ivana Trump, former wife of his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, during their lunch at the beginning of Zeman's working visit to the USA on Monday, his spokesman Jiri Ovcacek has said.
Czech-born Ivana Trump arrived in the Plaza hotel in New York, where Zeman is accommodated during his visit, at 18:00 CEST. She spent about an hour and a half with Zeman. They had grilled chicken for lunch, among others.
Zeman gave her a golden pendant shaped as a four-leaf clover, which brings good luck according to tradition.
"During the lunch, the president and Mrs Ivana Trump debated the migration problem and the current political situation in the United States after the election of Donald Trump as president," Ovcacek said.
He added that Zeman had informed Trump about the topics that he would talk about in his speech at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.
"Ivana Trump remembered their recent meeting at Prague Castle (the presidential seat). She said she always liked to return to the Czech Republic very much," Ovcacek added.
Trump offered the post of ambassador to the Czech Republic to his former wife. However, she rejected it for time reasons, which Zeman, who wished she became the ambassador, criticised.
Zeman will also meet the President of the United Nations General Assembly for the 72nd session, Miroslav Lajcak, and the First Under-Secretary for the United Nations Counter-Terrorism Office, Vladimir Voronkov, later on Monday.
In the evening, that is in the night hours CEST, Zeman will receive an award from the U.S. Gershon Jacobson Jewish Continuity Foundation (GJCF).
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Eli on tour with Janek, aka the Honest Guide
What's Up Prague: Eli teamed up with Janek, aka the Honest Guide, to give you a quick tour through Old Town. You might discover a new spot in Prague!. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.