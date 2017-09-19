Saudi Hawks perform in Czech skies
Mosnov, North Moravia, Sept 18 (CTK) - The Saudi Hawks aerobatic team showed its training at the Mosnov airport on Monday, replacing its planned performance within the NATO Days that could not be held at the weekend due to bad weather.
Hundreds of onlookers could see the 30-minute performance near the airport, which could also be seen by the residents of the nearby town Ostrava.
Some 90,000 people saw Days of NATO and the Czech Air Force despite adverse weather at the weekend.
However, most air shows had to be cancelled on Sunday.
"This is for the first time in the annual event's history we have been forced to take this measure, not only due to the rain but mainly to low-level clouds that made flying unsafe," said Zbynek Pavlacik, the event's chief organiser.
The Days of NATO are the biggest event of its kind in Central Europe, presenting military, rescue and security units. Soldiers from 17 countries took part in it this year.
The visitors could see about 80 planes and helicopters and more than 200 pieces of ground military equipment.
