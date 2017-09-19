Zeman supports minister's bid for UN-HABITAT head
New York, Sept 18 (CTK special correspondent) - President Milos Zeman supported Regional Development Minister Karla Slechtova as head of the UN Human Settlements Programme (UN-HABITAT) in his conversation with the President of the UN General Assembly, Slovak Miroslav Lajcak, on Monday.
Zeman also met first Under-Secretary for the new United Nations Counter-Terrorism Office Vladimir Voronkov with whom he discussed fight against terrorism, Zeman's spokesman Jiri Ovcacek told CTK.
The UN Human Settlements Programme is to support sustainable development of human settlements by means of programmes, building of capacities, dissemination of information and enhancing of partnerships between governments and civic society, the U.N. Information Centre in Prague said.
Slechtova wants to be the executive director of the programme.
Ovcacek said Zeman and Lajcak, who is also the Slovak Foreign Minister, had discussed the U.N. reform and a new U.N. Counter-Terrorism Office. Voronkov was elected its chairman a few months ago.
"They discussed more efficient fight against international terrorism," Ovcacek said, adding that Zeman supported the new office.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
Eli on tour with Janek, aka the Honest Guide
What's Up Prague: Eli teamed up with Janek, aka the Honest Guide, to give you a quick tour through Old Town. You might discover a new spot in Prague!. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.