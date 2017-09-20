Škoda Auto will invest EUR 2bn in China
Chinese Minister of Industry and Information Technology Miao Wei has visited Mladá Boleslav-based automaker ŠKODA AUTO. The automaker intends to strengthen the position on its most important market in the framework of the Strategy 2025. It will invest over EUR 2bn in the development of new models in cooperation with its local partner SAIC Motor Corporation. ŠKODA AUTO delivered over 300,000 cars on the Chinese market for the first time in 2016. It will likely double its deliveries by 2020. The brand will introduce two new models offered exclusively in China in 2018.
