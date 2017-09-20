AutoSAP: Car production up to 945,780 vehicles
Motor vehicle production in the Czech Republic totalled 945,780 units in 8M 2017, up 5.7% y/y. Passenger car production reached 940,536 units (up 5.7%). Truck production increased by 40% y/y and bus production by 16% y/y. This stems from the statistics of the Automotive Industry Association (AutoSAP).
