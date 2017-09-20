Blast claims one life at Czech Army buildings
Vyskov, South Moravia, Sept 19 (CTK) - One person died and one got injured in an explosion that occurred in the Jugo military quarters in Vyskov this morning, Defence Ministry spokesman Jan Pejsek said on Tuesday.
No further explosions are threatening, Pejsek said.
The blast is a tragic accident that must be investigated, Defence Minister Martin Stropnicky told CTK. He said he regretted that a man lost his life in it.
The ministry said it seems the blast was not caused by an attack or deliberate action.
The explosion occurred before 09:00 in an underground part of the building used by the military police. Both victims are military police officers and their families were contacted, Jakub Fajnor, from the ministry's press section, said.
The man who survived the blast suffered an eye injury, doctors take care of him and his life is not in danger, Brno University Hospital spokesman Pavel Zara told CTK.
Vyskov Mayor Karel Goldemund told CTK that nobody heard the explosion since the military quarters are separated from other buildings in the town. There was no need to evacuate anybody and the municipal authorities do not plan to take any further measures, Goldemund said.
Vyskov is the seat of a military academy.
The police arrived on the scene soon after the blast and they later handed the investigation to the military.
Some media wrote that grenades exploded in the quarters, but the Defence Ministry has not confirmed it.
"The causes of the explosion can be determined only based on the investigation that is being carried out by the military police supervised by a state attorney," Pejsek said.
